 Karol G, Nicki Minaj Exude Glamour in Surprise New 'Tusa' Video
Karol G, Nicki Minaj Exude Glamour in Surprise New Video for ‘Tusa’

Minaj raps about heartbreak in both English and Spanish

Karol G and Nicki Minaj fans were united in shock Thursday night, after the two dropped a surprise new single, “Tusa.”

The title comes from a Colombian slang term for the heartache one experiences after a breakup. Still, Nicki and Karol don’t sweat it — in both English and Spanish, they promote the benefits of partying away the pain. “Se cansó de ser buena/Ahora es ella quien los usa,” sings Karol G. “She got tired of being good/Now it is she who uses them.”

Colombian producer Ovy on the Drums accents the swaggering reggaeton track with a crisp sample of a classical string quartet. The song’s pomp is matched by the luxe, Rococo feel of the video, directed by Mike Ho; together the divas revel in diamonds, feathers and miles of pink satin. “Pero hice todo este llanto por nada/Ahora soy una chica mala,” sings Nicki in Spanish, which translates to “I did all this crying for nothing/I’m a bad girl now.”

And, she adds in English, “now you kickin ‘and screamin’ — a big toddler!”

The track came together after Karol and Nicki began messaging privately on Instagram, then swapped a few demos. It was Karol’s idea for “Tusa” that finally won Nicki’s approval. “[The collaboration] came into my life unexpectedly and I wanted to keep it like that for my fans,” said Karol G in a press statement. “The collaboration and the song means more to me than I can put into words. I hope everyone enjoys ‘Tusa’ as much as Nicki and I did creating it!”

