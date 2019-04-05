Karol G Champions the Pleasure Principle in New Song ‘Punto G’

Best known as Colombia’s leading reggaetonera, Karol G plays the role of sexual educator in her beguiling new song, “Punto G” —an ode to the highly erogenous, anatomical region English speakers call the G-spot.

In the accompanying video, a raven-haired Karol G and her girl squad kick off a riotous twerk party in a high school gym — popping bottles of champagne and confetti on the basketball courts before they wreak havoc in the locker rooms. Perhaps a wink and nod to Brytiago and Darell’s more brutish 2016 song “Punto G” — in which women take an objectified, passive role in sexual relations — Karol G takes the lead in her song, coyly guiding her listeners to, as she sings in Spanish, “follow the instructions well/so you know what to do.”

Few reggaeton songs have championed the vagina as intimately as Karol G does in “Punto G” — opting to skip the graphic details, Karol masters the delicate art of sensual suggestion. “Stay on track [and] you will find me,” she sings, “If you lose me, I’ll wait for you in the G-spot.” (She also throws in references to her similarly sexually empowered 2018 single, “Mi Cama,” as well as Natti Natasha and Becky G’s “Sin Pijama.”)

Consistent with her mission of empowering women through urban music, Karol G released a documentary earlier this year, titled Karol G: La Guerrera del Género, or Karol G: The Gender Warrior. Released on Univision Digital, the film shadows the leading lady as she travels from her native Medellín, Colombia, and embarks on a tour throughout the United States. “Women should be given more space in urban music,” she said in a 2017 interview. “The genre has evolved a lot both on the musical level and in the lyrics that are now not so hardcore. It’s a good opportunity now for us.”