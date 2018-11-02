Rolling Stone
Karol G and Maluma Make a Handsome Couple in ‘Créeme’

Two young Colombian stars team up for a song about an on-again, off-again relationship

Karol G and Maluma play former — and possibly future — lovers stumbling through the aftermath of a failed-but-potentially-salvageable relationship in their new duet “Créeme.” Both parties are aggrieved here: Karol G sings, “you left me and I do not deserve this punishment,” while Maluma laments, “with you, I felt invincible.”

Though the words are fraught, the instrumental stays cheery, full of prettily picked guitars, and in the “Créeme” video, the two stars end up dancing together and smiling, leaving the door open for a possible sequel. As the singers put it, each is still hoping for “an opportunity to show you that ours is a true love.”

Mainstream Latin pop has been heavily dominated by men in recent years, but Karol G has managed to rack up hit after hit anyway, cracking the Latin singles chart six separate times in 2018. Two of her songs became Number One radio hits, including the enjoyably vengeful “Mi Cama.” At the upcoming Latin Grammys, Karol G was nominated as Best New Artist, and “Mi Cama” was nominated for Best Urban Song.

