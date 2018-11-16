See Karol G’s Potent ‘Mi Cama’ at Latin Grammys

Not long after winning Best New Artist at the Latin Grammys, Karol G took the stage in shiny black leather and yellow fringe to perform her sassy, unforgettable hit “Mi Cama.”

Fittingly, for a song that rebukes a doltish ex, the Colombian singer performed with all-female instrumentalists and female dancers. Her band added funk and playful swing to the tightly programmed recording, and before the song closed, Karol G’s guitarist reeled off a spirited solo as fireworks erupted nearby. But the key to “Mi Cama” is the wordless hook made out of the sound of lurching bedsprings. These communicate more than any guitar solo.

Commercial Latin pop has not always been friendly to female performers, but Karol G achieved an impressive series of hits this year, charting in the U.S. with seven different singles. None of those songs, however, performed better than “Mi Cama,” which climbed to Number Six on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart. The sound of those squeaking springs even lured the established stars J Balvin and Nicky Jam, who contributed to a remix of the single.

Earlier this month, Karol G released a new duet with another Colombian star, Maluma. He also won a Latin Grammy on Thursday night for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album.