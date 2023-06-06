Karol G Signs With Interscope Records

Karol G’s music has a new home. The Colombian superstar is now signed to Interscope Records, the label announced on Tuesday. The deal keeps the singer in the Universal Music Group system after her first four releases through Universal Music Latino.

“Karol G is without a doubt one of the most powerful, creative and dynamic artists in the world,” Interscope CEO John Janick said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome her into the IGA family and look forward to working with her and her team on the next phase of her incredible career.”

Karol G joins a list of heavyweight musicians signed to the label, including Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Lady Gaga, and Selena Gomez. She's now the third Latin artist signed to the label, following Kali Uchis and Cuco.

The news regarding her signing comes a few months after she released her album Mañana Será Bonita, which featured songs such as “X Si Volvemos,” “TQG” with Shakira, and “Provenza.” Under UML, the singer dropped Unstoppable in 2017, Ocean in 2019, KG0516 in 2021, and Mañana Será Bonito earlier this year. The latter marked the first Spanish-language album to top the Billboard 200 Album chart.2023 is proving to be a massive year for the singer, who is set to go on her first-ever stadium tour later this year — stopping at Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl and Dallas’ Cotton Bown — in celebration of her LP. She also joined Greta Gerwig’s Barbie soundtrack last week, releasing “Watiti” alongside Aldo Ranks, which is set to be featured in the film.

“She was on my radar as a rising star in Colombia,” Angel Kaminsky, president of Universal Music Latin, told Billboard in 2021 about signing her in six years prior. “J Balvin, whom I was already working with, told me she was going to be the ‘next big one.’ “