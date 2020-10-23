 Karol G Is the Boss in New Video for 'Bichota' - Rolling Stone
Karol G Is the Boss in New Video for ‘Bichota’

Karol G is set to perform at the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards

Karol G has released a new single, “Bichota,” with a glammed-out music video.

“‘Bichota’ is a celebration for all women and men who choose to be fearless and fabulous,” Karol G said in a statement. “We are all Bichotas in our own special way and I hope this song provides the strength to anyone who needs it to be you and be a boss!”

The single was written by Karol G and produced by her long-time collaborator, Ovy on the Drums. In the music video, created by award-winning director Colin Tilley and styled by Zerina Akers, the Latin pop star shows off her feminine force in a high-flying jet, on a horse, and in a neon-pink sports car.

“Bichota” follows Karol G’s previous hit singles “Ay DiOs Mío!” and “Tusa.” She was recently announced as a performer at the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards, broadcasting live on November 19th via Univision. In addition to her performance, she received four nominations in the categories of Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Urban Fusion/Performance. Karol G recently won awards for Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female and Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

