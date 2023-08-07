Karol G Features Peso Pluma, Kali Uchis on ‘Bichota Season’

Bichota Season is around the corner — and Karol G is sharing the track list for the upcoming project. On Monday, the Colombian star revealed the names of the 10 songs on her Mañana Será Bonito companion, out Aug. 11, including collabs with Peso Pluma and Kali Uchis.

“I wish I could find the words to express exactly what this season means for me. Mañana Será Bonito Part B — perreo season, bellaqueo season, and why not, romanticism too,” she wrote on Instagram, before adding, “This is something I’ll never forget!”

On her story, she shared a page of a notebook that revealed the names of the tracks on the LP. Among the songs are “Qlona” with Peso Pluma, “Dispo” with Young Miko, “Me Tengo Que Ir” with Kali Uchis, and solo tracks like “S91” and “Oki Doki.”

The star posted clips of her recording process with small snippets of the music and recordings of the singer (alongside Kali Uchis) in the studio. “This last part is so chimba,” she says in one part. The visual even teases Karol rapping over a beat.

On her story, Karol G also reposted a video from Young Miko of their song together.

Karol made the announcement of the new B-side by dropping a sultry video on her social media accounts. It shows her lying on the floor, drawing something in black and pink glitter. At the end of the video, the big reveal shows that she’s recreated a few of the cutesy characters from the Mañana Será Bonita with devilish features, hinting perhaps at the vibe of the new album.

With the forthcoming record, Karol G seems to be extending the sounds she built on Mañana Será Bonita, which she described to Rolling Stone ahead of its release as representing “a specific phase of my life.”

At the time, she explained: "The name of album is a phrase I kept repeating to myself when nothing felt great. I mean, I was going through the best moment of my career, but personally, I was really disconnected from myself and from my friends. I wasn't unhappy, but I wasn't happy either. So every day I'd say to myself, 'It's okay, mañana será bonito — tomorrow will be beautiful.'"

Mañana Será Bonito: Bichota Season track list:

1. “Bichota G”

2. “Oki Doki”

3. “Mi Ex Tenía Razón”

4. “S91”

5. “Qlona” feat. Peso Pluma

5. “Una Noche en Medellin RMX”

7. “Me Tengo Que Ir” feat. Kali Uchis

8. “Gatita Gangster” feat. Dei V

9. “Dispo” feat. Young Miko

10. “Provenza (Tiesto RMX)”