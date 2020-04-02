Karol G, Anuel AA Say Hello From Self-Quarantine in ‘Follow’ Video

Karol G and Anuel AA are making the best of self-quarantine in their new music video for “Follow.” The pair recorded the track while staying at home in Miami, and they filmed and directed the video themselves, offering up a snapshot of quarantine life: playing video games, taking bubble baths, playing with their dog, dancing in Lilo & Stitch onesies and just generally goofing off. The song itself is a winking reference to flirting over social media while practicing social distancing — the idea that romance could blossom once you hit the “Follow” button.

“While at home under quarantine, we couldn’t stop making music,” Karol G says. “We wanted to create a song that was cool and fresh for our fans with a video that shows how we are overcoming the reality that we are all going through. We are thinking of all of our fans out there and hope you’re staying safe and healthy during this time.”

Karol G recently donated funds to aid more than 600 families in her hometown of Medellìn, Colombia, who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation was made in partnership with Corporación Cambiando Mentes, Fundación Cathy Salguero and La Red de Antioquia Provida to provide subsidies towards rent, groceries and other essential items.