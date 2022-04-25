Karol G to Embark on Sexy ‘$trip Love Tour’ After Successful Coachella Run

Karol G was undoubtedly a Coachella standout after slaying the main stage the last two weekends. Now, she’s taking her show on the road with her 30-stop “$trip Love Tour,” starting early September.

The trek will launch Sept. 6 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago and wrap Oct. 29 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Tickets for all shows will go on sale April 29 at 12 p.m. local time via Karol G’s website.

Karol G announced the new tour by posting a sexy, retro-style video of herself and strip pole dancers, teasing a sensual show. “Nunca ha existido un Tour donde le canten al Amor así de NastY 💦,” she wrote. (In English: “There’s never been a tour where they sing about a love this nasty.”) Tickets for the arena tour go on sale April 29. Fans on Twitter were quick to notice that the tour’s stage is shaped like a heart, like her signature arm tattoo.

The “$trip Love” shows follow her Bichota tour in the U.S. last year, which celebrated the release of her LP KG0516. The Latin Grammy-nominated LP included songs such as “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj, “Ay, Dios Mío!” and “El Makinón” with Mariah Angeliq.

Along with playing much of her own music, Karol G used her set at Coachella to highlight Latin music hits that were never performed at the festival, including Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie,” Los Del Río’s “Macarena,” and Selena’s “Como La Flor.”

Fans anticipate that the singer will release new music this year after dropping the single “Mamiii” alongside Becky G. On Friday, she also dropped sexy single, “Provenza.”

$trip Love Tour Dates

Sept. 6 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

Sept. 8 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 9 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 10 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Sept. 13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 14 — Washington, DC @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 17 — Montreal, QC @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 18 — Toronto, ON @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 20 — Charlotte, NC @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 22 — Miami, FL @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 24 — Orlando, FL @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 26 — Tampa, FL @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 29 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 30 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

Oct. 04 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Oct. 05 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 07 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Oct. 09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct. 11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Oct. 13 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Oct. 14 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 15 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Oct. 18 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 20 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Oct. 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 25 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Oct. 27 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct. 28 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena,