Karol G to Embark on Sexy ‘$trip Love Tour’ After Successful Coachella Run

Karol G was undoubtedly a Coachella standout after slaying the main stage the last two weekends. Now, she’s taking her show on the road with her 30-stop “$trip Love Tour,” starting early September.
The trek will launch Sept. 6 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago and wrap Oct. 29 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Tickets for all shows will go on sale April 29 at 12 p.m. local time via Karol G’s website.
Karol G announced the new tour by posting a sexy, retro-style video of herself and strip pole dancers, teasing a sensual show. “Nunca ha existido un Tour donde le canten al Amor así de NastY 💦,” she wrote. (In English: “There’s never been a tour where they sing about a love this nasty.”) Tickets for the arena tour go on sale April 29. Fans on Twitter were quick to notice that the tour’s stage is shaped like a heart, like her signature arm tattoo.
The “$trip Love” shows follow her Bichota tour in the U.S. last year, which celebrated the release of her LP KG0516. The Latin Grammy-nominated LP included songs such as “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj, “Ay, Dios Mío!” and “El Makinón” with Mariah Angeliq.
Along with playing much of her own music, Karol G used her set at Coachella to highlight Latin music hits that were never performed at the festival, including Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie,” Los Del Río’s “Macarena,” and Selena’s “Como La Flor.”
Fans anticipate that the singer will release new music this year after dropping the single “Mamiii” alongside Becky G. On Friday, she also dropped sexy single, “Provenza.”
$trip Love Tour Dates
Sept. 6 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
Sept. 8 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 9 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 10 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Sept. 13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 14 — Washington, DC @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 17 — Montreal, QC @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 18 — Toronto, ON @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 20 — Charlotte, NC @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 22 — Miami, FL @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 24 — Orlando, FL @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 26 — Tampa, FL @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 29 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 30 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
Oct. 04 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Oct. 05 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Oct. 07 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Oct. 09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Oct. 11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Oct. 13 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Oct. 14 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 15 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Oct. 18 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Oct. 20 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Oct. 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Oct. 25 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
Oct. 27 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Oct. 28 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena,