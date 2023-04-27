Karol G Heads to Stadiums for Her ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ Tour

Karol G is going big. On Thursday, the Colombian reggaetón star announced her Mañana Será Bonito tour this summer, which will make stops in six stadiums across the U.S. for her biggest shows in the States yet.

“I know I said I wouldn’t but with the love I have for this album and the ganas I have to sing the songs with you all, I couldn’t stand not doing it,” Karol wrote on Instagram alongside a video featuring Mexican kid named Íker, who went viral on TikTok months ago. “Mañana Será Bonito tour is a reality.”

Karol will now stop in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, Dallas, and East Rutherford on her tour.

The new run of dates comes just a few months after she went on a two-part Bichota Tour in 2021, and followed it up with 2022’s $trip Love Tour last fall, both of which saw her stop in arenas across America.

The new stops will celebrate songs like “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora,” “X Si Volvemos,” “TQG,” and “Gatúbela” with Maldy. “This LP is a testament to her place as one of Latin music’s true originals,” read a Rolling Stone review about the project.

"This definitely represents a specific phase of my life. The name of album is a a phrase I kept repeating to myself when nothing felt great," Karol told Rolling Stone earlier this year about the album. "I mean, I was going through the best moment of my career, but personally I was really disconnected from myself and from my friends. I wasn't unhappy, but I wasn't happy either. So every day I'd say to myself, 'It's okay, mañana será bonito — tomorrow will be beautiful.'"

Mañana Será Bonito tour dates:

Aug. 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

Aug. 25 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

Sept. 02 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl

Sept. 07 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium