Karol G and Becky G Swear Off Losers and Celebrate Sisterhood on “Mamiii”

The Gs have united: After lots of anticipation, Becky G and Karol G just dropped “Mamiii,” an empowered collaboration that feels like the two of them teaming up to celebrate each other—while flashing a giant middle finger at any man who’s ever crossed them.

Produced by the prolific Ovy on the Drums, the track opens up with the twang of Mexican-style guitars and a few gritos before a reggaeton beat kicks in. Becky G kicks the song off with a verse about shaking off a guy who’s broken her heart. Karol G, who ended her high-profile relationship with the rapper Anuel AA last year, swoops in with tons of attitude, singing, “Pa’ la mierda y nunca vuelvas” (“Go to hell and never come back). In a later verse, she lands a brutal line: “You’re devouring someone else, but you’re still thinking of me.”

“I’ve always said that juntas, somos mas (together, we’re stronger),” Becky G said in a release. “When women unite and work together, we’re able to create a meaningful and lasting impact. Karol G and I had been waiting for this moment for a while, but we knew the song had to be perfect and represent both of our spirits and hearts.”

She adds, “I am so glad that we were finally able to record “Mamiii” I’ and bring our fans something I know they’ve wanted for a while. The G’s together is an exciting moment for everyone, and I’m glad I can share this moment with my friend and someone I truly admire.”

Both singers stayed busy in 2021: Becky G shared hits like “Bella Ciao” with fans and joined forces with Christina Aguilera Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso on “Pa Mis Muchachas,” another empowered anthem. Karol G released her album KG0516 and launched a tour that included a homecoming show in Medellín, where she became the first female reggaeton artist to perform at Colombia’s beloved Estadio Atanasio Giradot.