Kany García Serenades NPR’s Tiny Desk With Love Songs, Immigrant Ode

Kany García is the latest Latina star to bring her musical prowess to NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. On Monday, NPR released a video of the Puerto Rican musician’s performance as she sang fan-favorites from her latest albums.

The singer-songwriter opened her performance with the sweet “Para Siempre” before she transitioned into “Búscame,” which appears on her 2020 LP Mesa Para Dos and features Colombian star Carlos Vives.

“There’s so many songs that I wrote about relationships, sadness, and all those kinds of things and I never write songs about the people that I always feel like home [with], that people that I owe them a lot of things so this is a song for them,” she said of the track before performing.

The Puerto Rican singer was surrounded by a full band, including an accordion player and multiple guitarists as she performed her beloved tracks. She also dedicated one of her songs, the sweet track “Mundo Inventado” with its accordion intro, to immigrants across the world.

“This is a very special song for me because it’s a song that I’m talking about immigrants. As you know, they are people who have never given up in all the countries in the world,” García introduced the song. “And thanks to all the immigrants, I think we make cities, countries, and all these places a better place.”

She added, “I hope that with time we could live in that sort of world which many of us dream of. I don’t think it’s a hard thing. We can make it happen.” García closed her set with “DPM (De Puta Madre)” from her 2022 album, El Amor Que Merecemos.

"It's a phrase we use for many things, like fuck! 'Fuck I won the lottery' or 'Fuck I had a bad day,'" she said. "This song is about the great moment when the people that are mean to you are no longer in your life and you're grateful for that."

Rolling Stone caught up with García ahead of her album Contra El Viento as she opened up about representing queer women in music back in 2019. “Women have always gone against the wind, throughout our history. All the rights we’ve won were never granted in a natural way, but in a way we had to fight for,” she said. “That is why women have always gone that way.”

García is set to commence her U.S. tour at the end of August, starting in San Francisco on Aug. 30, before making her way to cities such as San Antonio, Chicago, Boston, and Miami. She recently dropped the singles “Fuera de Servicio” and “La Siguiente” featuring Christian Nodál.