Kali Uchis Dances With Snakes in Desert-Set ‘Solita’ Video

Kali Uchis has a sordid desert trip in the video for “Solita.” Released in early December, “Solita” is her first bilingual single. Amber Grace Johnson — who has worked with Rihanna and Jorja Smith — directed the Los Angeles-set clip.

The video opens with Uchis singing within a futuristic, glass-walled, coffin-like structure in the middle of the desert. From there, Uchis is seen pole-dancing in a dingy dive and sitting on a dune surrounded by white pythons.

Uchis wrote the song a year ago after coming out of a tough breakup. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she called the song “sad, yet horny.”

She added: “There’s a little bit of sexiness in it, but it’s also nostalgic. The hook basically translates to, ‘I’d rather dance alone than with the devil.’ I think that just goes back to wanting to feel empowered about independence, rather than feel like, ‘Oh, poor me, I’m alone.’ It’s not really like that.”

Uchis released her debut album Isolation last year.