Kali Uchis Unveils ‘Sad, Yet Horny’ Song ‘Solita’

Kali Uchis has shared a new song, “Solita,” her first new music since 2018 and her first bilingual single. The sultry track was produced by Tainy, who’s worked with J Balvin and Bad Bunny in the past.

“I’d rather dance alone than with the devil,” Uchis said in a statement. “This song is about healing, freedom and embracing the mixed emotions that come with that. I hope my fans feel sexy when they listen to it. I’m so excited to share more.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she elaborated on the song: “The vibe was sad, yet horny. There’s a little bit of sexiness in it, but it’s also nostalgic. The hook basically translates to, ‘I’d rather dance alone than with the devil.’ I think that just goes back to wanting to feel empowered about independence, rather than feel like, ‘Oh, poor me, I’m alone.’ It’s not really like that.”

She added, “I wrote the song a year ago. I was coming out of a breakup from a really long relationship. I think the song still resonates with me because I definitely look at relationships really differently.”

Last year, Uchis released her debut album Isolation. She led a co-headlining tour this year with R&B singer Jorja Smith.