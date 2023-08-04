Hear Kali Uchis Team Up With El Alfa, City Girls’ JT on ‘Muñekita’

Kali Uchis has dropped an upbeat new single, “Muñekita.” The Spanish-language track features guest vocals from Dominican rapper El Alfa and JT, from hip-hop duo City Girls.

“I love bringing artists together that you’d least expect,” Uchis explained in a statement. “El Alfa is a Latino legend and JT is someone I’ve admired forever. Both of them are known for their summer hits and high energy, so I’m incredibly excited to bring them together for a fun, sexy song like this.”

In March, Uchis released her third LP, Red Moon in Venus. The 15-track album was inspired by the astrology behind a blood moon, and dabbled in multiple genres, including soul, R&B, pop, and música urbana. It followed her sultry Spanish album Sin Miedo Del Amor y Otros Demonios — featuring TikTok-viral “Telepatía” — in 2020. She released her breakthrough album Isolation in 2018, featuring songs like “Dead to Me” and the Tyler, the Creator-featuring “After the Storm.”

Uchis has collaborated with several artists in recent years: SZA joined Uchis on a remix of "Fue Mejor" in 2021, and she joined Amaarae for "Sad Girlz Luv Money."

The singer will hit the road this fall for an extension of her Red Moon in Venus Tour. The dates kick off in San Diego on Sept. 22 and include stops in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and El Paso. Tokischa and Buscabulla will open select shows.

Last month, JT released “No Bars,” her first new solo single since 2019’s “JT First Day Out.”