Reggaeton Star Justin Quiles Announces First-Ever U.S. Tour, Teases New Music

Reggaeton star Justin Quiles will embark on his first official U.S. tour this fall, Rolling Stone can exclusively announce.

“I’m so excited to be kicking off my tour,” he tells Rolling Stone. “My fans have been asking for so long and I’m happy to finally be able to deliver this incredible show that my team and I have put together.”

Quiles will begin his trek in Laredo, Texas at the Laredo Event Center on Oct. 12, before making stops in cities such as San Diego, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City. He also has shows scheduled in Chile and Mexico later this year.

Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale for the general public on June 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will be able to access tickets Tuesday morning at 12 p.m.

“So much new music is on the way,” he adds. “I can’t wait to see all of [my fans’] reactions from the stage as I tell these new stories.”

The tour announcement comes after he joined Mexican reggaeton newcomer Yng Lvcas on the track “Wazap.” Speaking to Rolling Stone, Lvcas said that he calls Quiles his “tío” thanks to their mentor-mentee relationship. “I really admire his songwriting,” he said. “We exchanged ideas for a song, but he liked ‘Wazap’ and recorded a verse.”

Quiles also recently appeared on the Fast X soundtrack on “Sigue La Fiesta” with Dalex and Santa Fe Klan, dropped “En Bajita” with Natti Natasha and Omar Courtz, and welcomed Myke Towers on “Whiskey y Coco.” His last album La Última Promesa, featuring hits “Loco” and “Jeans,” dropped in 2021. Trending Trump Honored as ‘Man of Decade,’ Tells Crowd: 'I’m Being Indicted for You' Rina Sawayama Calls Out Labelmate Matty Healy at Glastonbury: ‘I’ve Had Enough’ Fans Built Her an Internet Empire. Now They're Tearing It Down The Screen Legend That Inspired Cate Blanchett and Jessica Chastain

Justin Quiles 2023 Tour Dates

Oct. 12 – Laredo, TX @ Laredo Event Center

Oct. 13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

Oct. 14 – Mission, TX @ La Catedral

Oct. 15 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Oct. 20 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Oct. 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Oct. 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Karama Night Club

Oct. 27 – Denver, CO @ Summit

Nov. 3 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Nov. 10 – Austin, TX @ Club Miami

Nov. 11 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Nov. 12 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Nov. 17 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Nov. 18 – Pheonix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Nov. 19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

Nov. 30 – Nashville, TN @ Plaza Mariachi

Dec. 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Dec. 2 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

Dec. 7 – Redding, PA @ Santander Pac

Dec. 8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Dec. 9 – Toronto, CAN @ Rebel

Dec. 10 – Woodbridge, VA @ The Palace

Dec. 14 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Dec. 15 – Bridgeport, CT @ Elite Social Club

Dec. 16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Dec. 17 – Elizabeth, NJ @ Ritz Theater