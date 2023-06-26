Reggaeton Star Justin Quiles Announces First-Ever U.S. Tour, Teases New Music
Reggaeton star Justin Quiles will embark on his first official U.S. tour this fall, Rolling Stone can exclusively announce.
“I’m so excited to be kicking off my tour,” he tells Rolling Stone. “My fans have been asking for so long and I’m happy to finally be able to deliver this incredible show that my team and I have put together.”
Quiles will begin his trek in Laredo, Texas at the Laredo Event Center on Oct. 12, before making stops in cities such as San Diego, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City. He also has shows scheduled in Chile and Mexico later this year.
Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale for the general public on June 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will be able to access tickets Tuesday morning at 12 p.m.
“So much new music is on the way,” he adds. “I can’t wait to see all of [my fans’] reactions from the stage as I tell these new stories.”
The tour announcement comes after he joined Mexican reggaeton newcomer Yng Lvcas on the track “Wazap.” Speaking to Rolling Stone, Lvcas said that he calls Quiles his “tío” thanks to their mentor-mentee relationship. “I really admire his songwriting,” he said. “We exchanged ideas for a song, but he liked ‘Wazap’ and recorded a verse.”
Quiles also recently appeared on the Fast X soundtrack on “Sigue La Fiesta” with Dalex and Santa Fe Klan, dropped “En Bajita” with Natti Natasha and Omar Courtz, and welcomed Myke Towers on “Whiskey y Coco.” His last album La Última Promesa, featuring hits “Loco” and “Jeans,” dropped in 2021.
Justin Quiles 2023 Tour Dates
Oct. 12 – Laredo, TX @ Laredo Event Center
Oct. 13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
Oct. 14 – Mission, TX @ La Catedral
Oct. 15 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Oct. 20 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Oct. 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
Oct. 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Karama Night Club
Oct. 27 – Denver, CO @ Summit
Nov. 3 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Nov. 10 – Austin, TX @ Club Miami
Nov. 11 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
Nov. 12 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Nov. 17 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
Nov. 18 – Pheonix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Nov. 19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
Nov. 30 – Nashville, TN @ Plaza Mariachi
Dec. 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
Dec. 2 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
Dec. 7 – Redding, PA @ Santander Pac
Dec. 8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Dec. 9 – Toronto, CAN @ Rebel
Dec. 10 – Woodbridge, VA @ The Palace
Dec. 14 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Dec. 15 – Bridgeport, CT @ Elite Social Club
Dec. 16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Dec. 17 – Elizabeth, NJ @ Ritz Theater
