Justin Quiles Rings in the ‘Alegría’ of Christmas in Puerto Rico

Justin Quiles is ringing in the holidays with a new Christmas video. The Puerto Rican star returned to his hometown (and family home) as he celebrated the “Alegría” of Navidad with his new holiday single and video, which premieres with Rolling Stone Thursday.

“I really wanted to embrace the holiday spirit this year and what better way then to showcase how we celebrate the holidays here en La isla del Encanto,” Quiles tells Rolling Stone.

Accompanied by tropical beats, Quiles brings on the happiness of being surrounded by family as he dances and twirls with “toda mi gente,” including his grandmother, aunts, and uncles at a family party. Quiles poses for photos, takes shots, puts off fireworks, and eats good food in the clip — all while showing off a bright smile.

“De seguro vamos a basilar de la nevera y la barra/Y si ves la chimbá prendida, es porque estamos en la casa/La gente quiere goza, la gente quiere alegría,” sings Quiles on the sweet track. (In English: We’re sure to party from the fridge to the bar/If you see the chimney on, it’s because we’re home/Everyone wants to enjoy/the people want happiness.”)

The video also splices clips of the musician going shopping at a department store for toys to share with some of the kids of “todo Puerto Rico,” as the visual captures photos of some of the young ones who Quiles was able to share presents with.

”Being able to incorporate my closest friends and family where I grew up in Aguadilla, made the experience that much more magical,” Quiles adds. “I really enjoyed donating gifts to those in need and supporting my hometown.” Trending Kanye West Vents About the Consequences of His Actions on New Track Who Deserves the New ‘Miracle’ Weight-Loss Drugs? Trump's Jewish Allies Are ‘Begging’ Him to Condemn Kanye. He's Refusing Classified Docs Found at Trump Storage Unit With ‘Swords and Wrestling Belts’

The holiday single follows a trio of songs released this year, all accompanied by 8-bit single cover arts, including “AEIOU” with Robin Shulz, “Fuego Forstal,” and “La Esquina del Mall,” featuring Regional Mexicano singer Carin León.

The new music follows his collab-filled 2021 album La Última Promisa, which had collabs with the likes of Rauw Alejandro, Maluma, Sech, and Daddy Yankee. Quiles also joined Alex Sensation on “Te Veré” Anitta on an “Envolver” remix earlier this year.