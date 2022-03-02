Julieta Venegas Says Her New Album, Produced by Alex Anwandter, Is Coming Soon

When Julieta Venegas lent her signature vocals to “Lo Siento BB:/,” the 2021 hit by Tainy that also features Bad Bunny, fans immediately grew nostalgic for her delicate, early-2000s sound — and began wondering when the beloved Mexican artist would have more music on the way. It’s finally happening: The singer-songwriter shared on Instagram that she has a full album coming, and that it’s produced by the Chilean synth-pop maverick Alex Anwandter.

The collaboration feels like it was conjured up in an indie-pop daydream. In a heartfelt post, Venegas raved about Anwandter’s skills and thanked him for being her co-conspirator on the album. “Thanks dear Alex, I know you’re going to kill me for this post, but I still want to say this, because I love and admire you,” she wrote. “Working with you has been a learning experience to see how the songs have grown until we reached what we have.”

She didn’t share a release date for the album, but promised fans that she’d have more information shortly. “What’s being put together with this album is an era full of learning and love. I really want you to listen. I’ll share news soon,” she wrote.

Venegas’ last album was La Enamorada, a nine-song project from November 2019. Anwandter, who gained recognition as the lead singer of the band Teleradio Donoso, hasn’t had a full project as a soloist since he released 2018’s Latinoamericana.