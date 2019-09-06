Watch Juanes, Sebastián Yatra Roam Cloud Nine in ‘Bonita’ Video

Colombian pop titan Juanes recruits his fellow countryman, balladeer Sebastián Yatra, to croon on his new song, “Bonita.” It’s the latest single off Juanes’ untitled eighth studio album, set for release in November.

Co-produced by Juanes, Andres Torres and Mauricio Rengifo, “Bonita” is decked with a pop-reggaeton beat and the leaden strum of an acoustic guitar. As in many Juanes songs, his signature guitar work is accented by a touch of vallenato: a traditional folk sound that originated in coastal Colombia. Together the two paisanos sing their praises of a beautiful woman — or in the context of the video, any one of the slender, conventionally-attractive models surrounding them. A G-rated take on a straight man’s idea of Cloud Nine, Juanes and Yatra fire up a grill and serenade the elegant women, who eventually sprout wings.

Juanes’ upcoming album follows 2017’s Mis Planes Son Amarte, which won the Latin Grammy for Best Pop/Rock Album. This November, he will be the guest of honor at the 20th annual Latin Grammys, where he will be named the Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year.

Sebastian Yatra recently appeared on the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins Tour in Miami; there they performed their joint single with Natti Natasha, “Runaway.” His 2019 album, Fantasía, is out now.