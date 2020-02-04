Juanes Plots Más Futuro Que Pasado North American Tour

After winning Person of the Year at the 20th Annual Latin Grammys — and becoming the most decorated solo artist in the history of the Latin Recording Academy — Colombian rock star Juanes will chase a victorious 2019 with an expansive North American tour in 2020.
In support of his latest album, Más Futuro Que Pasado, Juanes will kick off his tour on April 14th in Indianapolis and continue to theaters throughout the U.S. and Canada. The tour will close October 25th in Temecula, California. Fans can expect an assortment of both rock and reggaeton hits, as well as a vibrant sampler of Colombian folk sounds, from guasca to vallenato.
“When people go to my live shows, what they hear is rock,” Juanes told Rolling Stone in December, shortly before his Latin Grammys win. “[But] it’s influenced by all these different genres. I like what is happening now in music, you know? Rosalía just blows my mind. Tego Calderón, J Balvin does really cool stuff too. I’m not radical about music, I’m all about being connected with everybody.”
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7th at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com. Additional information can also be found on Juanes.net.
Juanes 2020 North American Tour Dates
April 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
April 16 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
April 17 – Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom & Theatre*
April 18 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
April 21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
April 23 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
April 24 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
April 25 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
April 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
April 28 – Omaha, NE @ Ralston Arena
April 29 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland*
May 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
May 3 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*
May 5 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
May 7 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
May 9 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
May 10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
September 23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
September 25 – McAllen, TX McAllen @ Performing Arts Center
September 26 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
September 27 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
September 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
October 1 – Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center*
October 2 – El Paso, TX @ The Plaza Theatre
October 3 – Tucson, AZ @ Ava Amphitheater*
October 5 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
October 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall at Eccles Theater*
October 8 – Spokane, WA @ Marlin Woodson Theater at The Fox
October 9 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
October 10 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Arena
October 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre*
October 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
October 16 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 17 – Primm, NV @ Star of the Desert Arena
October 18 – San Francisco, CA @ SF Masonic Auditorium
October 22 – Fresno, CA @ Saroyan Theatre
October 23 – Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino Resort*
October 24 – Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino Resort*
October 25 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater