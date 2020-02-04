Juanes Plots Más Futuro Que Pasado North American Tour

After winning Person of the Year at the 20th Annual Latin Grammys — and becoming the most decorated solo artist in the history of the Latin Recording Academy — Colombian rock star Juanes will chase a victorious 2019 with an expansive North American tour in 2020.

In support of his latest album, Más Futuro Que Pasado, Juanes will kick off his tour on April 14th in Indianapolis and continue to theaters throughout the U.S. and Canada. The tour will close October 25th in Temecula, California. Fans can expect an assortment of both rock and reggaeton hits, as well as a vibrant sampler of Colombian folk sounds, from guasca to vallenato.

“When people go to my live shows, what they hear is rock,” Juanes told Rolling Stone in December, shortly before his Latin Grammys win. “[But] it’s influenced by all these different genres. I like what is happening now in music, you know? Rosalía just blows my mind. Tego Calderón, J Balvin does really cool stuff too. I’m not radical about music, I’m all about being connected with everybody.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7th at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com. Additional information can also be found on Juanes.net.

Juanes 2020 North American Tour Dates

April 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

April 16 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

April 17 – Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom & Theatre*

April 18 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

April 21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

April 23 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

April 24 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

April 25 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

April 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

April 28 – Omaha, NE @ Ralston Arena

April 29 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland*

May 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 3 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*

May 5 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 7 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

May 9 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

May 10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

September 23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

September 25 – McAllen, TX McAllen @ Performing Arts Center

September 26 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

September 27 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

September 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

October 1 – Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center*

October 2 – El Paso, TX @ The Plaza Theatre

October 3 – Tucson, AZ @ Ava Amphitheater*

October 5 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

October 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall at Eccles Theater*

October 8 – Spokane, WA @ Marlin Woodson Theater at The Fox

October 9 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

October 10 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Arena

October 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

October 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

October 16 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 17 – Primm, NV @ Star of the Desert Arena

October 18 – San Francisco, CA @ SF Masonic Auditorium

October 22 – Fresno, CA @ Saroyan Theatre

October 23 – Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino Resort*

October 24 – Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino Resort*

October 25 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater