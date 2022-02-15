Juanes, Julieta Venegas and Los Tigres Del Norte to Headline New Latinx Festival

Juanes, Los Tigres Del Norte, Banda El Recodo, Sin Bandera, Café Tacvba, Caifanes — no, this isn’t tu mamá‘s Saturday cleaning playlist. These are just some of the performers and headliners scheduled to appear at Bésame Mucho Festival, a new Latinx-focused festival headed to Los Angeles this year.

Divided into three genre-focused stages — “Rockero,” “Las Clásicas,” and “Te Gusta el Pop?” — the festival features some of the biggest cross-generational names in rock en español, regional Mexicano and Latin pop and will take place at Dodger Stadium on Dec. 3.

The Rockero stage features the likes of Argentinian rock outfit Enanitos Verdes, singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas, Mexican psych-rock group Zoé, and long-standing Mexican rockers Molotov. Featured on the Las Clásicas stage are performers covering a wide range of genres from cumbia to norteño — including Los Ángeles Azules, singer Ramón Ayala, Bronco, and Banda Machos. The pop stage will include appearances from Mexican duo Sin Bandera, Latin pop songstress Fey, Spanish pop group La Oreja de Van Gogh, and Mexican-American cumbia group Kumbia Kings.

Sin Bandera has not toured the United States since before the pandemic, while A.B. Quintanilla’s Kumbia Kings reunited in 2019 after nearly 10 years away from the spotlight. Many of the festival’s performers — such as Kabah, Fey and OV7 — have rarely toured the U.S.

Tickets for Bésame Mucho are set to go on sale Friday, Feb. 18.

The event follows in the footsteps of 2017’s L Festival, which featured J Balvin, Marco Antonio Solis and Los Tigres, as well as the annual Trópicalia — a festival that balances its lineup with newer Latinx artists, such as Kali Uchis and Omar Apollo, with more established Latinx artists like Caifanes and Natalia Lafourcade.

This year marks a rise in Latin music festival bookings, with organizers of reggaetón’s Baja Beach Fest bringing Sueños Fest to Chicago and Vibra Urbana expanding to the West Coast.