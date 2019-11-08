Juanes’ ‘Aurora’ Video Shows Crudo Means Raw Is Ready for His Spotlight

Juanes moves easily between traditional and modern in his new single “Aurora,” which features his fellow Colombia native, rapper Crudo Means Raw.

“Aurora” opens with a stream of live-sounding percussion — maybe the start of a cumbia. That quickly gives way to a cleanly programmed beat, the type of thing that will do well on the radio, while Juanes adds terse lines on guitar and a bass snakes through a reggae-like pattern. Crudo Means Raw adds a low-key, conversational rap before Juanes’ final hook.

“Aurora” serves as a mainstream introduction of sorts for Crudo Means Raw. The independent rapper enjoyed viral success in Colombia in 2018 with the single “La Mitad de la Mitad.” Since then, he has amassed over two million Spotify streams apiece on “No Copio” and “María.”

Juanes is planning to release a new album, Más Futuro Que Pasado, on November 22nd. The star’s previous single, “Bonita” with Sebastian Yatra, is Top Ten at Latin radio this week, according to Mediabase. “Bonita” reached an audience of over 8 million last week.

The Colombian pop-rock icon will also be named Person of the Year at the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards, which airs Thursday, November 14th on Univision. He is nominated for three Latin Grammys, including for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.