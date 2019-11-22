 See Juanes, Christian Nodal Mourn Love Lost in New 'Tequila' Video - Rolling Stone
See Juanes, Christian Nodal Mourn Love Lost in New ‘Tequila’ Video

Juanes’ brand new album, Más Futuro Que Pasado, is out today

Colombian rocker Juanes teams up with regional Mexican star Christian Nodal in their new song, “Tequila.” It’s the latest single off Juanes’ eighth studio album, Más Futuro Que Pasado, or, More Future Than Past, released on Friday morning.

In their weepy new ballad, “Tequila,” the two heartthrobs wallow in grief for a lover long gone. Set to a laid-back cumbia rhythm and rustic strums of acoustic guitar, Juanes’ angsty verses are offset by Nodal’s dusky laments. “No hay tequila que pueda olvidarme de ti,” they sing woefully, “There is no tequila that can make me forget you.” In the Kacho López-directed video, the two set an agave plant on fire and, amidst their emotional turmoil, watch it burn.

Guest starring Alessia Cara, Sebastián Yatra, Crudo Means Raw and more, Más Futuro Que Pasado is a soulful celebration of the Latin folk tradition, as well as Juanes’ very first love: the guitar. He was recently named Person of the Year at the 20th Annual Latin Grammys. He was notably given the honor by his lifelong hero, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who made a surprise appearance at the ceremony.

Nodal, Mexico’s leading yee-haw ambassador, was awarded the Latin Grammy for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album, for his 2019 LP, Ahora. His song “No Te Contaron Mal” also received the Latin Grammy for Best Regional Song.

