Juanes, Alessia Cara Share Heartfelt Spanish-Language Duet ‘Querer Mejor’

Colombian pop-rock legend Juanes teams up with Canadian R&B star Alessia Cara in the brand new, one-off single, “Querer Mejor.” A ballad inspired by lifelong lovers, the title translates to “Love Better” in Spanish.

The two previously collaborated at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards, where they performed a bilingual version of Logic’s suicide awareness campaign-turned-megahit, “1-800-273-8255.” Juanes and Cara decided to further test their vocal chemistry two years later in “Querer Mejor,” and to winning results. Guided by a fluid dembow rhythm, flutters of guitar and a Hammond organ, the pair make a stunning rapport in song — as well as in the vibrant new video, which was filmed in various streets, rooftops and theaters throughout Madrid. Together Juanes and Cara sing in Spanish, “Maybe tomorrow when we’re old/And our hearts get a little wrinkled/I will know how to love better.”

“Querer Mejor” is Cara’s first-ever Spanish-language track. Born in Ontario to Calabrian parents, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter speaks both fluent English and Italian. “I’ve always loved Latin music, so getting to dabble in that realm with such a legend is pretty amazing,” says Cara in a press release. “And getting his stamp of approval on my Spanish pronunciation wasn’t so bad either.”

“The joy she finds in music is contagious,” adds Juanes. “[It] brought even more of a connection in how well our voices naturally fit together on this soulful and uplifting song. I am very proud to be the artist she chose to sing with in Spanish for the first time.”