Juanes, Alejandro Sanz to Livestream Jam Session After Coronavirus Postpones Concerts

Singers announce “The Tour Stays Home For All” after weekend shows were postponed due to coronavirus concerns

MIAMI - AUGUST 07: Singers Juanes and Alejandro Sanz performs at AmericanAirlines Arena on August 7, 2010 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Juanes and Alejandro Sanz will stage a livestreamed jam session Sunday after both artists’ weekend shows were postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

“El Gira Se Queda En Casa Para Todos (The Tour Stays Home For All)” — streaming live Sunday at 4:30 pm EST “for maximum accessibility to unite fans in Europe, The United States, and throughout Latin America —  will feature performances of Juanes and Sanz hits, plus “spontaneous covers and between-song digital Q&A chats with fans,” organizers said.

The special performance will take place at Miami’s Art House Academy, the first Abbey Road Institute music program in the United States. For the session, Juanes and Sanz will be joined by producer Julio Reyes Copello, pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba and bassist Guillermo Vadalá, plus a minimal studio staff to keep the practice of social distancing.

Both Juanes and Sanz were scheduled to perform concerts in Bogota, Colombia this weekend, but the shows were postponed for precautionary reasons related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Following Juanes and Sanz’s respective postponements, the two artists returned to Miami where “the longtime friends and frequent collaborators quickly decided to join forces for a special streaming jam session and chat in order to bring live music straight to the homes of their fans, and millions more around the world, who may have lost the opportunity to attend concerts in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” organizers said.

The video link for the El Gira Se Queda En Casa Para Todos (The Tour Stays Home For All) will be available beginning 2:30 p.m. EST at the Art House Academy site.

