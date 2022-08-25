fbpixel
Down-Tempo Reggaeton

Jota Rosa Gets Deep in His Feelings on ‘Como Ñengo’ With Feid and Kris Floyd

The new track is off Jota Rosa's upcoming album Club Dieciseis 2, a continuation of a project started by superproducer Tainy.
Back in 2020, the superproducer Tainy released Club Dieciseis, a crisp compilation full of forward-thinking reggaeton experiments. Now, another artist is picking up where he left off: Rising star Jota Rosa, a triple-threat who writes, produces and performs, is getting ready to drop Club Dieciseis 2, a follow-up to Tainy’s original project and his solo debut album. The first cut is “Como Ñengo,” featuring Feid and Kris Floyd, a track that shows he’s also got a knack for futuristic, down-tempo sounds.

The guys get deep in their feelings on the heartbreak-filled track, which packs a few old-school reggaeton flourishes into the production for a little nostalgia. Still, it shows Jota Rosa drawing from past and present and bringing his own style to the music. In the video, directed by Deathofgian, the artists pack a skateboarding ramp into a house and reminisce about an old romance.

Jota Rosa has been all over some of the biggest songs in the genre lately, having co-produced several songs on Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, including “Party” featuring Rauw Alejandro, and “Tarot” with Jhay Cortez. Club Dieciseis 2 is expected out later this fall.

