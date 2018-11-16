Jorge Drexler Wins Record of the Year at Latin Grammys

Jorge Drexler was awarded Record of the Year for his single “Telefonía,” which also won Song of the Year, on Thursday at the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas. The handsome guitar ballad, which is reminiscent of Seventies George Harrison, appeared last year on Drexler’s Salvavidas De Hielo album, which earned an award in the Singer-Songwriter album category.

This is not the first time Drexler has triumphed for Record of the Year: He also won in 2014 for “Universos Paralelos,” a collaboration with Ana Tijoux. In addition, he was nominated in 2010 for “Una Canción Me Trajo Hasta Aquí” and in 2015 as a featured singer on Leonel García’s “Ella Es;” Drexler has plenty of fans in the Recording Academy.

This year, simple probability suggested that J Balvin would win Record of the Year: He was the only artist with two singles (“X” and “Mi Gente”) nominated in the category. But the Latin Recording Academy has rarely acknowledged reggaeton in its general categories, with the exception of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” last year.

Inside the press room, Drexler addressed tensions between veteran singer-songwriters and the increasing number of urban artists represented at the awards.

“I have no enemies in music,” he told reporters after his big win. “Reggaeton is not an evil rhythm; it’s an African rhythm. This whole world is divided enough. Let’s [welcome it] with open arms!”

“Latin America has a promising future,” he continued. “What we have is a treasure. Our continent is vast, it’s diverse. We should enjoy it.”

The most decorated artist of all time in the Record of the Year category is the Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, who took home the trophy in 2001, 2002, 2004 and 2005 — and then again as a featured vocalist the following year on Shakira’s “La Tortura.” With two Record of the Year wins, Drexler is tied for second place with Calle 13, Juanes and Shakira.