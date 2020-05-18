 Jonas Brothers, Karol G Flirt Over iPhones in 'X' Video - Rolling Stone
Jonas Brothers, Karol G Flirt Over iPhones in ‘X’ Video

Pop trio and Colombian star filmed their portions of the video separately while in COVID-19 quarantine

The Jonas Brothers practice proper social distancing protocol in their new video for “X” with Colombian music star Karol G. The flirtatious, Latin-infused track sees the trio urging someone to “kiss me like your ex is in the room,” but given that there is a pandemic going on, that fantastical kiss has to remain in all of our imaginations.

Instead, Joe, Nick, and Kevin perform on iPhone cameras, which twirl around Karol G — who appears on her own separate phone screen — via stop-motion animation. It’s a clever way to get around the obvious challenge of trying to film a music video during the COVID-19 crisis, while still maintaining the party-ready energy the song calls for.

“X” was first featured in the end credits of the Jonas Brothers’ documentary Happiness Continues, an Amazon concert film that also chronicled the band’s reunion. When they officially released the song last Friday, the Jonas Brothers also shared the track “Five More Minutes,” which they originally premiered during their 2020 Grammy Awards performance. The band was scheduled to kickoff their Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM in April, but they were forced to cancel the dates due to coronavirus concerns.

Karol G, meanwhile, is currently quarantining in Miami with her boyfriend, the rapper Anuel AA. Last month, the pair made a cute at-home music video for their song “Follow.”

