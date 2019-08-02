See John Travolta Salsa Dance in Pitbull’s New ‘3 to Tango’ Video

John Travolta’s played dozens of roles in his life — from a T-Bird to a Wild Hog, from mobster John Gotti to celebrity lawyer Robert Shapiro. But for his latest part, he portrays none other than the Cuban-American hitmaker, Pitbull.

In the video for his latest single, “3 to Tango,” it’s hardly apparent that Pitbull’s played by anyone else, much less a legendary actor. Circled by Pitbull’s fierce squad of dancers, The Most Bad Ones, a mysterious cue-balled high roller is filmed from behind, while sipping on a vodka soda. Cut to the next scene, and surprise — it’s John Travolta in a bald cap, showing off his best tango and salsa moves.

The followup to “No Lo Trates,” his collaboration with Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha, “3 to Tango” is the latest single off Pitbull’s upcoming album, Libertad 547, due out later this fall. The new song’s sweltering combo of mambo and reggaeton lends itself to the brazen subject matter: “I like her, she likes her/We’re gonna have a lovefest,” sings Pitbull cheekily, as Travolta shuffles between three different dancers. “I like them and they like me/It takes three to tango!”

It’s not the first time that Pitbull and Travolta have joined forces. “He’s my favorite! He just injects life and spirit into everybody,” said Travolta of Mr. Worldwide — who scored his 2018 feature film, Gotti. It was the rapper-singer’s first-ever stint as a film composer. He also performed the Gotti theme, “Amore,” with Leona Lewis.

“Hard work pays off,” said Pitbull of working with Travolta. “When I was watching him on the red carpet, working everything… in the movie [and] across the world — it just goes to show, bottom line — the harder you work, the luckier you get.”