Jhayco Will Live La ‘Vida Rockstar’ as He Plots 2023 Tour Dates

Jhayco is ready to live that rockstar life. On Tuesday, the reggaetón star announced a 16-stop “Vida Rockstar” tour across the U.S. for later this year.

After a few dates in Mexico to start the summer, Jhayco (formerly known as Jhay Cortez) will kickoff the U.S. run of his tour, opening in Boston on Sept. 28 at the Agganis Arena, before making his way to cities such as Chicago, San Antonio, and Los Angeles. He’ll wrap the tour at Fort Myers’ Hertz Arena.

The tour announcement comes after he dropped his track “Mami Chula” with Quevedo and his track “Cuerpecito.” He also joined Bad Bunny during his headlining Coachella set to perform “Dákiti,” “Tarot,” and “No Me Conoce” in April.

Jhayco is also expected to perform songs from his album, Timelezz, which he toured in support of last spring. He launched the trek at El Choli, or Puerto Rico’s Coliseo. “That was my biggest dream since I was a kid. I always said I didn’t want to die before doing El Coliseo, and I even mentioned it on ‘Kobe in L.A,'” he told Rolling Stone at the time. “This is what I’ve always wanted.”

Presale tickets for Vida Rockstar tour go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, before going on sale to the public on Friday, May 19. Fans will also be able to purchase VIP tickets for the tour dates in the U.S.

Jhayco Vida Rockstar Tour

​​May 31 – Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex

June 2 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center Wtc

June 3 – Monterey, MX @ Auditorio Citibanamex

June 4 – Mazatlán, MX @ D’Sea Fest

Sept. 28 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

Sept. 29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Sept. 30 – Washington, DC @ Eagle Bank Arena

Oct. 4 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

Oct. 6 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center

Oct. 7 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

Oct. 8 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

Oct. 13 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater

Oct. 15 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

Oct. 19 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

Oct. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

Oct. 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theater

Dec. 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena

Dec. 7 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Dec. 9 – Orlando, FL @ Kaseya Center

Dec. 10 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena