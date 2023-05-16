Jhayco Will Live La ‘Vida Rockstar’ as He Plots 2023 Tour Dates
Jhayco is ready to live that rockstar life. On Tuesday, the reggaetón star announced a 16-stop “Vida Rockstar” tour across the U.S. for later this year.
After a few dates in Mexico to start the summer, Jhayco (formerly known as Jhay Cortez) will kickoff the U.S. run of his tour, opening in Boston on Sept. 28 at the Agganis Arena, before making his way to cities such as Chicago, San Antonio, and Los Angeles. He’ll wrap the tour at Fort Myers’ Hertz Arena.
The tour announcement comes after he dropped his track “Mami Chula” with Quevedo and his track “Cuerpecito.” He also joined Bad Bunny during his headlining Coachella set to perform “Dákiti,” “Tarot,” and “No Me Conoce” in April.
Jhayco is also expected to perform songs from his album, Timelezz, which he toured in support of last spring. He launched the trek at El Choli, or Puerto Rico’s Coliseo. “That was my biggest dream since I was a kid. I always said I didn’t want to die before doing El Coliseo, and I even mentioned it on ‘Kobe in L.A,'” he told Rolling Stone at the time. “This is what I’ve always wanted.”
Presale tickets for Vida Rockstar tour go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, before going on sale to the public on Friday, May 19. Fans will also be able to purchase VIP tickets for the tour dates in the U.S.
Trending
Jhayco Vida Rockstar Tour
May 31 – Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex
June 2 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center Wtc
June 3 – Monterey, MX @ Auditorio Citibanamex
June 4 – Mazatlán, MX @ D’Sea Fest
Sept. 28 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
Sept. 29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Sept. 30 – Washington, DC @ Eagle Bank Arena
Oct. 4 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
Oct. 6 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center
Oct. 7 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
Oct. 8 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
Oct. 13 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater
Oct. 15 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
Oct. 19 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
Oct. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
Oct. 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theater
Dec. 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena
Dec. 7 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Dec. 9 – Orlando, FL @ Kaseya Center
Dec. 10 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena