Bad Bunny, J Balvin Revamp Jhay Cortez’s ‘No Me Conoce,’ Tease Upcoming Album

Jhay Cortez becomes the latest recruit of the New Latino Gang with the remix of his 2019 single, “No Me Conoce,” starring J Balvin and Bad Bunny. The track is the latest single off the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter’s upcoming album, Famouz.

As many urbano artists are wont to do these days, the trio first teased the track via Instagram on Thursday. Produced by hitmaker Tainy’s younger brother Michael Bryan Masís — who works under the moniker Mvsis — the song is standard reggaeton fare, but shadowcast with a sinister, electronic ambience. In the remix, Cortez and the gang detail just what they like in a lady — above all, her preference for no-strings-attached sexual adventures. Meanwhile the video sees the three duke it out for best-dressed reggaetonero: Cortez sports a sleek lavender haircut, while Balvin swims in a puffer coat and Bad Bunny rocks a set of neon claws.

Before collaborating with the likes of Daddy Yankee and Pitbull, Cortez scored a Latin Grammy for his role as a songwriter on the 2011 album by Tito El Bambino, Invencible. (At the time of its release, Cortez was a mere 18 years old.) His new album, Famouz, is due out May 24th.

Ever since J Balvin first teased Oasis — his joint album with Bad Bunny — the pair have been curiously quiet about the record, which is rumored to drop this year. But they revive hype around the LP during the outro of “No Me Conoce,” in which Oasis gets a shout out. It’s not much of a clue, but Song of the Summer contenders be warned: This won’t be the last you’ll hear from the two in 2019.