Jesse and Joy Show Solidarity With LGBTQ People in ‘Love (Es Nuestro Idioma)’

Brother-sister duo Jesse and Joy speak out in support of the LGBTQ community in their new pop-cumbia single, “Love (Es Nuestro Idioma),” which translates to “Love (Is Our Language).”

The song was released as part of a campaign headed by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, in conjunction with LGBTQ civil rights organization YAAJ México. With the help of the Grammy-winning pop stars, these groups are rallying to ban the practice of “conversion therapy” or acts of coercion and violence used to force LGBTQ+ people to adopt cisgender and heterosexual lifestyles. The practice has only been banned in five countries: Brazil, Ecuador, Taiwan, Malta and Germany.

“Sexual orientation is not something that can or must be cured,” read a statement by Jesse and Joy in Spanish. “‘Conversion therapy’ subjects people to various acts of torture such as: deprivation of liberty, electroshocks, corrective rapes and exorcisms, among many other forms of violence.”

Directed and produced at home by Joy Huerta and Kacho López, the new video features a wealth of appearances by Latin pop stars, including Alejandro Sanz, Ana Bárbara, Juanes, Kany García, Luis Fonsi, Mon Laferte, Sofía Reyes, Thalía and many more. Proceeds from the video will be donated to YAAJ México, which advocates for the safety of LGBTQ youth. For more information, visit YAAJMéxico.org.