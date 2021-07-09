Watch Jennifer Lopez, Rauw Alejandro’s ‘Cambia El Paso’ Video

Jennifer Lopez and Rauw Alejandro dance their way through change in the video for new single, “Cambio El Paso” (“Change the Step”). The track marks the first time the duo have collaborated.

In the visual, Lopez and Alejandro dance their way to feeling unencumbered to find what they want. It opens on Lopez breaking free from a contentious situation, before she discovers joy dancing in the streets and on a beach. “One take shoot,” Alejandro tweeted of one of the scenes where he is dancing alone.

“The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step,” Lopez said on an episode of SiriusXM’s Pitbull’s Globalization show. “Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do. If something’s not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance. Dance is life, and joy and happiness.”

In May, Lopez led a singalong of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” to kick off Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World. Earlier in the year, she dropped her video for her song “In the Morning.” She also released two songs with Maluma last year, “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.”