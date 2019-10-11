Jennifer Lopez’s New Song ‘Baila Conmigo’ Is Already a Hit in Latin America

Jennifer Lopez’s newest song may not be familiar to the English-speaking U.S., but it’s already a huge hit in Latin America: “Baila Conmigo,” a brassy, hard-driving club record originally produced by Dayvi and Victor Cardenas and sung by Kelly Ruiz.

“Baila Conmigo” was released at the end of 2018, and it has been bubbling for months. Dayvi’s version started to appear on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart in May. The following month, the track hopped over to Mexico’s Viral 50 as well. In Colombia, Dayvi’s single charted on the Viral 50 along with another track by Fumaratto that used the same horns.

Entries on the various viral charts often flare quickly and die away. But Dayvi’s single displayed impressive longevity: “Baila Conmigo” continued to light up the Global Viral 50 through September before falling off the chart on September 12. It has amassed over 90 million plays on Spotify alone and been remixed by Willy William of “Mi Gente” fame.

The success of “Baila Conmigo” was not necessarily surprising. The song brings back distant memories of “Calabria,” a similarly horn-driven dance record that has been inescapable since the beginning of time. “Calabria” was later sampled and kept alive by Pitbull, who used the original’s Red-Bull-and-vodka brass to enliven “The Anthem.”

Now Lopez has given “Baila Conmigo” a second chance to sweep the charts. The star sings stern, rapid-fire lines over the track’s martial horns. Lopez also adds an “oh-oh-oh” chant that is guaranteed to play well during her next arena show.

This is not the first time Lopez has adopted a major hit from Latin America as her own. Last year, she released a new version of Casper Magico and Nio Garcia’s reggaeton smash “Te Boté” after the track had earned more than a billion views on YouTube.

Lopez was recently tapped to perform along with Shakira at the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime Show in Miami.