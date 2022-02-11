Jay Wheeler Simps About His Girlfriend in Outer Space in New ‘EaZt’ Video

Jay Wheeler misses his girlfriend: On Friday, the singer released the music video for his simpy ballad “Eazt” from his new album De Mi Para Ti. The clip follows the lonely Puerto Rican star in outer space as he sings to his love, seemingly back on Earth.

Wheeler croons the track’s lyrics from the window of a spaceship as Earth rotates in the background and among a garden of space-grown flowers. “Yo dije que no volvería a caer/Pero te miro y siento que caí,” he sings in the first verse. “Te extraño aunque te vi ayer/No me quería despedir, pero me tuve que ir.” (In English: “I told you I wouldn’t fall for you, but I saw you and I feel like I did. I miss you even though I saw you yesterday. I didn’t want to say goodbye, but I had to go.”)

By the end of the Webster Millan Torres-directed video, Wheeler is reunited with his love interest: his real-life girlfriend Zhamira Zambrano as they lock lips for a kiss. In January, Wheeler shared a video of him and Zambrano kissing and singing along to the song as they confirmed their relationship. “I assume you guys know who I dedicated this song to, but in case you didn’t,” he captioned the post. “I’m so lucky to have you.”

Along with “Eazt,” Wheeler dropped 12-track album El Amor y Yo, featuring songs such as “Te Quiero Así,” “Soñando Despierto,” and “Carita Triste.” “This is the album that I always wanted to work on,” Wheeler told Billboard. “It’s an escape to create the music that I really like to do, my essence, the one that made known. I think that on this album I shared everything that ever happened to me in past relationships, laughter, tears, a little of everything. It is an album that I worked with so much love for my fans, who are my family.”