A Viral AI Version of ‘Pacto’ Inspired Jay Wheeler’s New Remix with Anuel AA, Bryant Myers

Jay Wheeler’s hit “Pacto” has officially become a party of 5: On Thursday, Wheeler premiered a splash new remix of his track “Pacto” with Rolling Stone — and this time round, he’s added stars Anuel AA and Bryant Myers to the trakc, which already includes Dei V and Hades66.

The video, which is nearly six minutes long, opens with Wheeler singing lusty lyrics about making sex pact with the girl he’s romancing. He’s hit with blue lasers just before Anuel AA joins in with a steamy verse about spending a night with a lover. The video sees all five stars eventually teaming up, singing and rapping while posing in front of sports cars and motorbikes.

“I thought of Anuel automatically because he reps trap and if I made that song, I wanted someone like him on it,” Wheeler says. He also shares that he actually saw an AI cover with Anuel’s vocals that “went viral” online, which ended up inspiring the remix. (Wheeler is clear though: AI is scary and he doesn’t support it.)

“I’m so happy to have a legend like Anuel on this song. He represents the genre so I’m grateful he believed in our product,” he says. “We just want the song to keep climbing.”

“El Pacto” was the standout track on his album Emociones 1.5, which he released earlier this year with songs such as “Xexo” and “Trampa.”

“We knew we needed something different. We’ve done everything and trap R&B but not something that was fully ours,” he says. “We tried to make something like that and didn’t realize it would be this huge. When we heard it, we knew it would be a good song. It’s not something I’m used to but now people will understand that I will do all of it.”