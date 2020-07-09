Tainy, J Balvin Drop New SpongeBob Movie Theme, ‘Agua’

We’ve seen reggaeton get its close-up in the 2020 kids movie Trolls World Tour. Now two of its most influential ambassadors — the Latin Grammy-winning producer Tainy and global superstar J Balvin — will bring some dembow bounce to the SpongeBob Squarepants cinematic universe in the upcoming film, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

On Thursday the dynamic duo released “Agua,” the lead single from the official film soundtrack. Born of a flute sample from the original SpongeBob theme, Balvin and Tainy lend SpongeBob and his pals a groovy, tropical reggaeton to dance to. Curated by Tainy and Lex Borrero, the soundtrack will be released on their label and multimedia agency Neon16, in conjunction with Interscope Records. The two producers stacked the soundtrack with original songs by Tyga, Swae Lee, Lil Mosey, Weezer, Snoop Dogg, The Flaming Lips, Kenny G, Cyndi Lauper and more.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will debut digitally in the U.S via premium on-demand video services, beginning early 2021. The film will then be available exclusively via CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on demand and live-streaming service, following the premium video on demand window.