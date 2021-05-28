J Balvin Teams Up With María Becerra for a Poignant Duet ‘Qué Más Pues?’

J Balvin has released a new song and video with Aregentinian singer María Becerra, “Qué Más Pues?”

The reggaeton song boasts a swift beat of crunchy drums, the synth notes falling with a light, poignant touch. “Qué Más Pues?” is perfect duet fodder as well, as Balvin and Becerra recount the story of a former couple at a crossroads, their vocals filled with a mix of yearning and uncertainty.

Balvin and Becerra play out a bit of this drama as well in the new video for “Qué Más Pues?” which was directed by Jose-Emilio Sagaró. The clip finds the two singers doing a late-night meet-up at an abandoned shipping yard, while there are also some backup dancers and motorcycle stunt drivers popping around for good measure.

“Qué Más Pues?” marks Balvin’s latest song of 2021, following “7 de Mayo,” which he released on May 7th to mark his 35th birthday, as well as “Otra Note sin Ti” with Khalid, “Tu Veneno” and “Ma’ G.” The Colombian singer’s last full-length album, Colores, arrived in 2020.