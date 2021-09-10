J Balvin Performs ‘In Da Getto’ on ‘Fallon,’ Plots 2022 U.S. Tour

J Balvin marked the release of his new album Jose by performing his Skrillex-produced track “In Da Getto” during a visit to The Tonight Show Thursday.
“In De Getto,” also co-produced by Tainy, is built around an interpolation of the Nineties dance hit “In De Ghetto” by David Morales and the Bad Yard Club featuring Crystal Waters and Delta Bennett.
Balvin’s fifth studio LP Jose, the follow-up to J Balvin’s 2020 album Colores, arrived Friday following a string of new singles, including “In Da Getto,” “Que Locura,” “7 de Mayo,” “Que Mas Pues” with Maria Becerra, a “Poblado” remix with Karol G and Nicky Jam, plus the Colombian reggaeton star’s cover of Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam.” J Balvin also contributed a verse to Skepta’s “Nirvana.”
J Balvin also recently received several Billboard Latin Music Awards nominations, including Artist of the Year, Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, and Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male.
On the heels of Jose, J Balvin also announced a 2022 U.S. arena tour that kicks off April 19th in San Antonio. The reggaeton star also has gigs at upcoming 2021 festivals like New York’s Governors Ball and San Francisco’s Outside Lands.
J Balvin Tour Dates
September 11-17 – Las Vegas, NV @ NEÓN
September 25 – Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
October 1 – Miami, FL @ Uforia Mix Live
October 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival
January 16, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ CALIBASH
April 19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
April 20 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
April 22 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena
April 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
April 24 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
April 26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
April 27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 30 – San Jose, CA @ Sap Center
May 1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
May 4 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
May 5 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
May 6 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 7 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
May 8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 11 – Fort Meyers, FL @ Hertz Arena
May 13 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
May 14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
May 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
May 18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
May 20 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
May 21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
May 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
May 25 – Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena
May 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
May 27 – Montreal, CA @ Centre Bell
May 28 – Toronto, CA @ Scotiabank Arena
June 4 – San Juan, PR @ Choliseo