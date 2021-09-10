J Balvin Performs ‘In Da Getto’ on ‘Fallon,’ Plots 2022 U.S. Tour

J Balvin marked the release of his new album Jose by performing his Skrillex-produced track “In Da Getto” during a visit to The Tonight Show Thursday.

“In De Getto,” also co-produced by Tainy, is built around an interpolation of the Nineties dance hit “In De Ghetto” by David Morales and the Bad Yard Club featuring Crystal Waters and Delta Bennett.

Balvin’s fifth studio LP Jose, the follow-up to J Balvin’s 2020 album Colores, arrived Friday following a string of new singles, including “In Da Getto,” “Que Locura,” “7 de Mayo,” “Que Mas Pues” with Maria Becerra, a “Poblado” remix with Karol G and Nicky Jam, plus the Colombian reggaeton star’s cover of Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam.” J Balvin also contributed a verse to Skepta’s “Nirvana.”

J Balvin also recently received several Billboard Latin Music Awards nominations, including Artist of the Year, Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, and Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male.

On the heels of Jose, J Balvin also announced a 2022 U.S. arena tour that kicks off April 19th in San Antonio. The reggaeton star also has gigs at upcoming 2021 festivals like New York’s Governors Ball and San Francisco’s Outside Lands.

J Balvin Tour Dates

September 11-17 – Las Vegas, NV @ NEÓN

September 25 – Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

October 1 – Miami, FL @ Uforia Mix Live

October 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

January 16, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ CALIBASH

April 19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

April 20 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

April 22 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena

April 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

April 24 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

April 26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

April 27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 30 – San Jose, CA @ Sap Center

May 1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

May 4 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

May 5 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

May 6 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 7 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

May 8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 11 – Fort Meyers, FL @ Hertz Arena

May 13 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

May 14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

May 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

May 18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

May 20 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

May 21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

May 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

May 25 – Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena

May 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

May 27 – Montreal, CA @ Centre Bell

May 28 – Toronto, CA @ Scotiabank Arena

June 4 – San Juan, PR @ Choliseo