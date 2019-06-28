×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next The First Time: Tom DeLonge Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Latin Music

J Balvin, Bad Bunny Continue Can’t-Miss Run With Joint Album ‘Oasis’

Two global stars finally release long-teased collaborative LP

By

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All
INDIO, CA - APRIL 20: Bad Bunny (L) and J Balvin perform at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 20, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Bad Bunny and J Balvin released 'Oasis.'

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Two of the biggest artists on the planet, the Colombian reggaetonero J Balvin and the Puerto Rican trap-turned-pop-star Bad Bunny, unveiled an extensively teased joint album on Thursday at midnight. Oasis is a tight eight tracks, and only two guests are credited: The Argentinian musician Marciano Cantero and the Nigerian singer Mr. Eazi.

In statements, both Balvin and Bad Bunny played up the album’s title. “I’ve been traveling all over the world the last few months, and anytime it started to feel overwhelming, I’ve been able to listen to the tracks we created, and instantly return ‘home’ to our own musical paradise,” Balvin said. Bad Bunny added, “an oasis helps you to supply yourself with what you’re missing and to find what you lack spiritually; this is what this album represents.”

Oasis has been discussed for over a year — at least since May 2018, when Balvin said the two had already recorded multiple songs together. Their pairing is a sensible one: They have already collaborated on a series of hits, from “Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola” to “Sensualidad” to “I Like It” to the remix of Jhay Cortez’s “No Me Conoce,” which cracked the Top Ten on the Hot Latin Songs chart this week.

Bad Bunny is singlehandly owning the charts right now: Including the “No Me Conoce” remix, he has four different tracks in the Top Ten. Balvin is also flying high, with five different appearances in the Top Twenty. But Balvin has been increasingly focused on international collaborations lately, contributing to songs by David Guetta, Benny Blanco, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled and Tyga. As Balvin trots around the globe, Oasis allows him to shore up his core fanbase.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad