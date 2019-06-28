J Balvin, Bad Bunny Continue Can’t-Miss Run With Joint Album ‘Oasis’

Two of the biggest artists on the planet, the Colombian reggaetonero J Balvin and the Puerto Rican trap-turned-pop-star Bad Bunny, unveiled an extensively teased joint album on Thursday at midnight. Oasis is a tight eight tracks, and only two guests are credited: The Argentinian musician Marciano Cantero and the Nigerian singer Mr. Eazi.

In statements, both Balvin and Bad Bunny played up the album’s title. “I’ve been traveling all over the world the last few months, and anytime it started to feel overwhelming, I’ve been able to listen to the tracks we created, and instantly return ‘home’ to our own musical paradise,” Balvin said. Bad Bunny added, “an oasis helps you to supply yourself with what you’re missing and to find what you lack spiritually; this is what this album represents.”

Oasis has been discussed for over a year — at least since May 2018, when Balvin said the two had already recorded multiple songs together. Their pairing is a sensible one: They have already collaborated on a series of hits, from “Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola” to “Sensualidad” to “I Like It” to the remix of Jhay Cortez’s “No Me Conoce,” which cracked the Top Ten on the Hot Latin Songs chart this week.

Bad Bunny is singlehandly owning the charts right now: Including the “No Me Conoce” remix, he has four different tracks in the Top Ten. Balvin is also flying high, with five different appearances in the Top Twenty. But Balvin has been increasingly focused on international collaborations lately, contributing to songs by David Guetta, Benny Blanco, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled and Tyga. As Balvin trots around the globe, Oasis allows him to shore up his core fanbase.