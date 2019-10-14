J Balvin, Bad Bunny Weep Over Their Exes in the Club on ‘La Cancion’

J Balvin and Bad Bunny have released their ballad “La Canción,” the latest single from their joint album Oasis, with an accompanying music video set in an intimate club.

The urbano duo star as cabaret crooners, singing about the heartbreak and agony of being in the club when you and a former paramour’s “song” plays over the sound system. (Unclear on what that song is for J Balvin or Bad Bunny, although they make reference to “the dark twisted fantasy of Kanye West.”)

In addition to his collaborations with Bad Bunny on Oasis, J Balvin recently teamed up with the Black Eyed Peas on “RITMO (Bad Boys for Live),” appearing on the soundtrack to the upcoming movie Bad Boys for Life. He also collaborated with Maluma on “Qué Pena,” dispelling rivalry rumors between the two artists.

This past weekend, Bad Bunny was one of several artists, along with Kali Uchis and Ty Dolla $ign, to perform at the 2019 Pornhub Awards; incidentally, Kanye West served as the awards ceremony’s creative director last year.