 J Balvin, Bad Bunny Weep Over Their Exes in the Club on ‘La Cancion’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Queen Push Trump to Take Down Campaign Video Featuring 'We Will Rock You' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Latin Music

J Balvin, Bad Bunny Weep Over Their Exes in the Club on ‘La Cancion’

Urbano duo perform as cabaret crooners in gothic new video

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

J Balvin and Bad Bunny have released their ballad “La Canción,” the latest single from their joint album Oasis, with an accompanying music video set in an intimate club.

The urbano duo star as cabaret crooners, singing about the heartbreak and agony of being in the club when you and a former paramour’s “song” plays over the sound system. (Unclear on what that song is for J Balvin or Bad Bunny, although they make reference to “the dark twisted fantasy of Kanye West.”)

In addition to his collaborations with Bad Bunny on Oasis, J Balvin recently teamed up with the Black Eyed Peas on “RITMO (Bad Boys for Live),” appearing on the soundtrack to the upcoming movie Bad Boys for Life. He also collaborated with Maluma on “Qué Pena,” dispelling rivalry rumors between the two artists.

This past weekend, Bad Bunny was one of several artists, along with Kali Uchis and Ty Dolla $ign, to perform at the 2019 Pornhub Awards; incidentally, Kanye West served as the awards ceremony’s creative director last year.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.