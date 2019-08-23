See J Balvin, Bad Bunny Go Goth in New ‘Cuidao Por Ahí’ Video

J Balvin and Bad Bunny bring a taste of Halloween to Mykonos, Greece in their new clip for “Cuidao Por Ahí.” Their smoldering latest single, which translates to “Careful Out There,” is the third release off their collaborative summer LP, Oasis.

Director Colin Tilley — the mastermind behind big-budget videos by Halsey, Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj — shot the two reggaetoneros between tour stops in Europe. Circled by a dark army of health goths and street punks, Bad Bunny and J Balvin creepy-crawl their way across the scenic isle of blue and white. “We’re gonna do some evil,” Balvin sings in Spanish, baring his grill and raining blood over a nearby church. Meanwhile, Bunny lurks in a grotto, his face painted with the same black-and-white visage of WWE wrestler Sting. Hovering nearby is an even badder bunny — one that vaguely resembles Frank, the metallic demon rabbit from the 2001 film, Donnie Darko.

As always, Balvin and Bunny continue to flout urbano conventions in their bone-chilling visual; but the song’s actual content is comparably light fare. “Yo quiero ser tu Daddy/Pa’ darte Gasolina,” sings Bunny, citing Daddy Yankee’s 2004 reggaeton classic: “I wanna be your Daddy/So I can give you Gasolina!”

“I think we really pushed [Balvin] on this project,” said producer Tainy of writing the song. “He learned things about himself that he probably didn’t know. Having Bunny in the studio, having him bring more concepts, really sparked more things in [Balvin]… People didn’t know Balvin could hit that range, or even try. His voice really has a full tone. I told him it’s something I haven’t heard from him before — something that he should keep on doing.”

The two released the video in anticipation of their performance at the upcoming 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. The show airs Monday, August 26th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.