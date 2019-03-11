×
Song You Need to Know: J Alvarez and Jowell & Randy, ‘Enamórate’

The “Esa Boquita” singer returns with a slick new single

Jowell & Randy join J Alvarez on “Enamórate,” a gleaming pop-reggaeton single full of cheerful steel drums and amusing entreaties: “Fall in love with me/There is nothing to fear/Because I am sincere.”

There is plenty to fall in love with here, starting with the shiny instrumental, which is produced in part by Dayme and El High. Those two know their way around a hit: They are also responsible for Jowell & Randy’s “Bonita” with J Balvin, which reached Number Seven on the Latin Airplay chart in the U.S. in 2017 and has amassed over 350 million streams to date on Spotify alone. The producers do even better on “Enamórate,” using steel-drum vamps to add extra jolts of exuberance to the galloping track. Meanwhile, Alvarez and Jowell & Randy take turns doubling each other’s voices, using sticky vocal harmonies to great effect.

Though Alvarez has enjoyed commercial success — La Fama Que Camina was certified gold in 2018 — he has not yet scored a Top Ten radio hit. That could change with “Enamórate.”

