Ivan Cornejo Goes Through Every Stage of Heartbreak on ‘Ya Te Perdi’

Ivan Cornejo is only 18, but he’s already experienced major success with his music. Last year, his sulking sad sierreño ballad “Está Dañada” went completely viral, catching the attention of the entire Latin industry — including rapper Jhay Cortez, who hopped on a remix of the track. Since then, Cornejo’s moody sound — rooted in acoustic guitars and Mexican traditions — has kept attracting listeners, especially as he’s continued to found new maturity in his songwriting and vocal delivery.



The new track “Ya Te Perdi” is an example of Cornejo pushing himself, experimenting, and going farther to convey the emotional place he writes from. The song dives into a rough break-up as Cornejo deals with sadness and loneliness, thinking about the relationship he lost. The track is part of a deluxe version of his album Dañado which explores more intense feelings and lyrics.

“I wanted to add a new sound to regional, and that’s why my deluxe album is this mix of genres,” he tells Rolling Stone. “My new sound in music is heavily influenced by those many genres I enjoy listening to.” Trending Backstreet Boy Nick Carter Sued for Alleged Rape of 17-Year-Old Girl On Tour Bus Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democratic Party You Can See the Moment Seth Rogen Remembers Kanye West While Roasting Kim Kardashian for Missing a Gala Trump Bashes Jewish Leaders for Not Being ‘Loyal’ After His Dinner With Holocaust Deniers

The music, directed by RAGR media, premieres today. In it, Cornejo is going through it, moping around his house, driving aimlessly through town, and trekking through a forest, haunted by an image of the girl who broke his heart. The production is an evolution from some of his starker material that incorporates lush arrangements and looped vocals, showing his progression.

Cornejo is launching his 2023 Dañado tour, which kicks off in Santa Cruz on Feb. 8.