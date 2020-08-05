Hear ‘Pa’ La Cultura,’ David Guetta and Latin All-Star Group Human(x)

On Wednesday, a new Latin pop supergroup titled Human(X) dropped an urgent reggaeton-house track titled “Pa’ La Cultura,” or “For the Culture” — a call for Latinos all over the world to unite under one banner.

Produced by David Guetta, the track features an international cast of Latinx all-stars. Pop queen Thalía and starlet Sofía Reyes rep their Mexican pride; Colombia gets a shout from Manuel Turizo and Lalo Ebratt; MCs Maejor and De La Ghetto spit verses on behalf of Latinos in the United States; Zion and Lennox fly the Puerto Rican flag, while Abraham Mateo shares words of solidarity from Spain.

“Pa’ La Cultura” is the first single released on behalf of the philanthropic initiative titled Human(X) — co-founded by NEON16 executive Lex Borrero and Latin Grammy-winning artist-producer Tainy. Together they’ve partnered with veteran music executive Tommy Mottola, as well as Charlie Guerrero, founder of management company MITH Media, to form a rolling charity program for various humanitarian causes within the Latinx community. “Music is a medium that transcends languages and borders, our plan is to use our platforms to advocate for important causes that deserve global attention and monetary funds,” Borrero says.

All proceeds from “Pa’ La Cultura” will go to the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, an organization that benefits immigrant communities that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through its Immigrant Worker Rights Safety Net Fund. “We are thrilled to partner with Human (X) and this amazing group of musicians who share in the vision that our cultural bonds are stronger than the forces that are dividing and endangering us at this precarious moment in history,” wrote a representative from NDLON.