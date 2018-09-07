Hear Rvssian, J Balvin and Farruko’s Buoyant New Single, ‘Ponle’

Jamaican producer Rvssian enlists reggaeton stars J Balvin and Farruko on his jaunty new song, “Ponle.”

Farruko has been working with Rvssian since before he became a star; the two have an easy chemistry. Rvssian’s beat is full of spring and swing, and Farruko raps a tightly-wound verse with minimum drama. There’s more space in Balvin’s part; he slips curving melodies between beats.

Rvssian got his start producing dancehall and quickly racked up credits with some of the biggest names in the genre, including Vybz Kartel and Sean Paul. But Rvssian is versatile and open-eared: he introduced himself to many American listeners in 2017 by helping craft “Krippy Kush,” a dynamite Latin trap collaboration with Farruko and Bad Bunny. The icy beat and Bad Bunny’s whirring-siren vocal caught the ears of Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage, who later appeared on the remix.

But working with Latin stars doesn’t mean Rvssian has abandoned dancehall. You’ll also find him next to Jamaican singers Shenseea and Konshens on “Hard Drive,” one of the 2018’s strongest dancehall records.

“All genres to me are kind of the same,” Rvssian said last year. “Even though I do Latin [music], I do trap music too … Just the language is a little different.”