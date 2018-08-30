Hear Melii’s Blistering New Song, ‘La Envidia Mata’

Twenty-year-old rapper Melii released another sledgehammer of a single on Wednesday, titled “La Envidia Mata” (“Envy Kills”).

It is the fourth song Melii has released since March, following “Sh*t Talk,” “Charlie’s Line” and “Icey” — which spread rapidly after Rihanna featured the song in a recent Fenty Beauty ad. Most of Melii’s songs to date have adhered to a simple and bracing formula: a run-time of three minutes or less, a beat like broken glass and terse, chest-thumping raps in both English and Spanish.

In “La Envidia Mata,” Melii delivers her lines in a tone that alternates between disgusted and disinterested. When she wants to emphasize her point, she raps it again — only louder. The track is co-produced by 808 Mafia member Chris Fresh, and it’s perfectly attuned to the window-rattling strain of hip-hop that performs well on the airwaves.

“Icey” has been getting some radio play, accumulating 569 spins to date, according to Mediabase. Those spins have taken place in Melii’s hometown of New York City as well as farther afield: The track was played twice by an iHeart affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky this week. In addition, “Icey” has also accumulated over five million cross-platform streams.

Melii was recently signed by Interscope, and she is currently working on her debut album.