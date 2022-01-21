 Guaynaa and India Martinez Flamenco It Up in 'El Payo' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Jamie Lynn Spears' Controversial Memoir Rises to Top of Christian Books Chart
Home Music Latin Music

Guaynaa and India Martinez Flamenco It Up in ‘El Payo’ Video

The music video’s release comes just days after Guaynaa survived a serious car accident

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All

Guaynaa and India Martinez attend a colorful flamenco performance in the new music video for “El Payo,” from his album La República, which dropped last year.

In the music video, the Spanish singer teaches the Puerto Rican reggaetonero how to bust some flamenco moves as the two are surrounded by a dancing horse and people in traditional garb.

“I have a gitana/who comes from faraway lands looking for love,” Guaynaa sings in the chorus, before adding, “I have a gitana/very pretty, very human, simple, but yes, very cool.”

His La República album featured several genre-bending collabs, like “El Payo” — Los Ángeles Azules joined him on “Cumbia a la Gente” and Noel Schajris hopped on ballad  “Entre Las Nubes.”

The release of the music video comes just days after he was involved in a serious car accident that left him briefly hospitalized with a neck brace.

Earlier this week, he gave an update to fans on Instagram, writing, “I’m grateful to my life and god. I was a victim of a car accident last night. Now it’s time to recover.”

In This Article: Guaynaa, Latin, Music Video, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.