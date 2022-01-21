Guaynaa and India Martinez Flamenco It Up in ‘El Payo’ Video

Guaynaa and India Martinez attend a colorful flamenco performance in the new music video for “El Payo,” from his album La República, which dropped last year.

In the music video, the Spanish singer teaches the Puerto Rican reggaetonero how to bust some flamenco moves as the two are surrounded by a dancing horse and people in traditional garb.

“I have a gitana/who comes from faraway lands looking for love,” Guaynaa sings in the chorus, before adding, “I have a gitana/very pretty, very human, simple, but yes, very cool.”

His La República album featured several genre-bending collabs, like “El Payo” — Los Ángeles Azules joined him on “Cumbia a la Gente” and Noel Schajris hopped on ballad “Entre Las Nubes.”

The release of the music video comes just days after he was involved in a serious car accident that left him briefly hospitalized with a neck brace.

Earlier this week, he gave an update to fans on Instagram, writing, “I’m grateful to my life and god. I was a victim of a car accident last night. Now it’s time to recover.”