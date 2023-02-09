Grupo Frontera, Marca Registrada Are Sure This Tejano Track ‘Is Going to Be a Hit’

Following the TikTok virality of Grupo Frontera’s song “Bebé Dame” with Fuerza Régida, the Mexican group is back for another collaboration, this time with Marca Registrada. On Thursday night, the bands released the Tejano song “Di Que Sí” with an accompanying video seeing both groups coming together.

Backed by the genre’s signature accordion sound, the song follows the bands’ lead singers crooning to a former lover about making a mistake and asking them to come back to their side: “I’ve gone several nights with no sleep/My bed was left with the smell of you/I miss you…Do you miss me? Please say yes!”

“Edgar Barrera sent us the song first, saying that it was made for us,” Registrada’s Fidel Castro told Billboard. “We had great chemistry with Frontera, and a nice friendship was born. Both groups are sure that this song is going to be a hit.”

This is Grupo Frontera’s first release of the year, following a slew of collabs, such as “Que Vuelvas” with Carin León, and both “Bebé Dame” and “911” with Fuerza Régida.

Marca Registrada also recently tapped Fuerza Régida to release “El Pickles,” and released Haciendo Magia, an album filled with collabs with the likes of Enigma Norteño, Gerardo Ortiz, and Edición Especial late last year.

“People just close their minds because they hear the instruments and they think it’s just some Mexican whack shit,” Fuerza Régida’s JOP told Rolling Stone about the uptick in popularity of Música Mexicana. “But they’ve got to sit down and really listen to the lyrics. When they listen, they’re going to understand: It’s the same culture. It’s the same thing, just from a different place.”