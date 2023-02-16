Grupo Frontera Launches Anticipated ‘El Comienzo’ Tour Across the U.S.

Música Mexicana continues its impressive global ascent, thanks in large part to wildly popular bands, such as the rising norteño outfit Grupo Frontera. Formed exactly one year ago today, Grupo Frontera has already been seeing massive success: The band — made up of Adelaido Solís, Julian Peña Jr., Alberto Acosta, Carlos Zamora, Carlos Guerrero, Juan Javier Cantu — currently has three songs on the Billboard 100, including the Fuerza Regida collaboration “Bebe Dame,” the Carin Leon collaboration “Que Vuelvas,” and the viral single “No Se Va.” Trending Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Addresses ‘Untrue’ Cheating Rumors She Was ‘Needlesly Dragged Into’ She Spent Two Years Writing for an Acclaimed Album — and Made Only $4,000 Trump Plans to Bring Back Firing Squads, Group Executions if He Retakes White House Paramore Bring Laundry List of Excuses on ‘Running Out of Time’ to ‘Kimmel’

They’re showing no signs of stopping. After releasing the lovelorn track “Di Que Sí” with Marca Registrada last week, Grupo Frontera is now announcing a highly anticipated tour that’ll take them to 20 cities across the U.S. The tour starts in San Antonio this spring and ends in Los Angeles, where the band will play the Microsoft Theater in November. The announcement comes as the band continues to find new fans, particularly on TikTok and YouTube. “No Se Va” currently has more than 255 million views on YouTube, while “Que Vuelvas” has 119 million. See full dates and venues below.

Grupo Frontera “El Comienzo” Tour 2023 Dates & Venues

April 20 – San Antonio, TX @ Cowboys Dancehall

April 21 – Houston, TX @ Escapade 2001

May 5 – Denver, CO @ National Western Complex

May 6 – Greely, CO @ El Nuevo Rodeo

May 26 – Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theatre

May 28 – Fresno, CA @ William Saroyan Theatre

June 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotel

June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ 801 Event Center

June 11 – Boise, ID @ Malheur County Fairgrounds

June 16 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

June 17 – Anaheim, CA @ The Theater @ Honda Center

June 23 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

June 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

August 12 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center Kennewick

August 19 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

October 27 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

October 28 – Ft. Worth, TX @ (Dallas) Dickies Arena

November 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena

November 5 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

November 10 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

November 12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre @ Midland

November 24 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

November 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater