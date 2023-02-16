Grupo Frontera Launches Anticipated ‘El Comienzo’ Tour Across the U.S.
Música Mexicana continues its impressive global ascent, thanks in large part to wildly popular bands, such as the rising norteño outfit Grupo Frontera. Formed exactly one year ago today, Grupo Frontera has already been seeing massive success: The band — made up of Adelaido Solís, Julian Peña Jr., Alberto Acosta, Carlos Zamora, Carlos Guerrero, Juan Javier Cantu — currently has three songs on the Billboard 100, including the Fuerza Regida collaboration “Bebe Dame,” the Carin Leon collaboration “Que Vuelvas,” and the viral single “No Se Va.”
Trending
Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Addresses ‘Untrue’ Cheating Rumors She Was ‘Needlesly Dragged Into’
She Spent Two Years Writing for an Acclaimed Album — and Made Only $4,000
Trump Plans to Bring Back Firing Squads, Group Executions if He Retakes White House
Paramore Bring Laundry List of Excuses on ‘Running Out of Time’ to ‘Kimmel’
They’re showing no signs of stopping. After releasing the lovelorn track “Di Que Sí” with Marca Registrada last week, Grupo Frontera is now announcing a highly anticipated tour that’ll take them to 20 cities across the U.S. The tour starts in San Antonio this spring and ends in Los Angeles, where the band will play the Microsoft Theater in November. The announcement comes as the band continues to find new fans, particularly on TikTok and YouTube. “No Se Va” currently has more than 255 million views on YouTube, while “Que Vuelvas” has 119 million. See full dates and venues below.
Grupo Frontera “El Comienzo” Tour 2023 Dates & Venues
April 20 – San Antonio, TX @ Cowboys Dancehall
April 21 – Houston, TX @ Escapade 2001
May 5 – Denver, CO @ National Western Complex
May 6 – Greely, CO @ El Nuevo Rodeo
May 26 – Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theatre
May 28 – Fresno, CA @ William Saroyan Theatre
June 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotel
June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ 801 Event Center
June 11 – Boise, ID @ Malheur County Fairgrounds
June 16 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
June 17 – Anaheim, CA @ The Theater @ Honda Center
June 23 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
June 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
August 12 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center Kennewick
August 19 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
October 27 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
October 28 – Ft. Worth, TX @ (Dallas) Dickies Arena
November 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena
November 5 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
November 10 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
November 12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre @ Midland
November 24 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
November 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
More News
-
-
-
-
Solange Curates Brooklyn Academy of Music Eldorado Ballroom Performance Series
- Carefully Selected
- By
-